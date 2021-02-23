Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ASOS (ASC)

ASOS (LON: ASC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/22/2021 – ASOS had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,750 ($75.12) price target on the stock.
- 2/22/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on the stock.
- 2/16/2021 – ASOS had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 2/11/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – ASOS was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 4,000 ($52.26).
- 2/4/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on the stock.
- 2/3/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on the stock.
- 2/1/2021 – ASOS had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 1/28/2021 – ASOS had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on the stock.
- 1/22/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on the stock.
- 1/13/2021 – ASOS had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on the stock.
- 1/13/2021 – ASOS had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 1/13/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 6,650 ($86.88) price target on the stock.
- 1/13/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on the stock.
- 1/13/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 5,802 ($75.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,053.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,830.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.79 billion and a PE ratio of 46.19. ASOS Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,840 ($76.30).
In other news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, with a total value of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).
