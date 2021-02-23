Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ASOS (ASC)

ASOS (LON: ASC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/22/2021 – ASOS had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,750 ($75.12) price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – ASOS had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/11/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – ASOS was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 4,000 ($52.26).

2/4/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on the stock.

2/1/2021 – ASOS had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/28/2021 – ASOS had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on the stock.

1/22/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – ASOS had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – ASOS had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/13/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 6,650 ($86.88) price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 5,802 ($75.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,053.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,830.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.79 billion and a PE ratio of 46.19. ASOS Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,840 ($76.30).

In other news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, with a total value of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

