Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/4/2021 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2021 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cognizant’s domain expertise and the ability to harness the ongoing digital transition are key catalysts. The company is witnessing strength in high quality, lower cost technology services including cloud and digital engineering services, and increased demand for interactive, IoT and analytics solutions. Moreover, acquisitions have strengthened the company’s digital capabilities, clientele and international prospects. However, the company withdrew its 2020 guidance due to the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Additionally, lackluster spending by large banks and ongoing stiff competition in the IT services market are concerns. Also, decline in retail and consumer goods, and travel and hospitality clients are expected to affect Cognizant’s top line. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry year-to-date.”

2/2/2021 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $70.00 to $77.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $79.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cognizant’s domain expertise and the ability to harness the ongoing digital transition are key catalysts. The company is witnessing strength in high quality, lower cost technology services including cloud and digital engineering services, and increased demand for interactive, IoT and analytics solutions. Moreover, acquisitions have strengthened the company’s digital capabilities, clientele and international prospects. However, the company withdrew its 2020 guidance due to the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Additionally, lackluster spending by large banks and ongoing stiff competition in the IT services market are concerns. Also, decline in retail and consumer goods, and travel and hospitality clients are expected to affect Cognizant’s top line. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

1/25/2021 – Cognizant Technology Solutions is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/6/2021 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

12/29/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $79.00 to $91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,300,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,486. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,529.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 48,421 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 248,374 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

