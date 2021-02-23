Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Talend (TLND)

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/11/2021 – Talend had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Talend had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Talend had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $59.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Talend had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $72.00.

2/2/2021 – Talend is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Talend was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Talend SA is a provider of big data and cloud integration solutions. Its commercial products are Data Fabric, Big Data Integration, Real-Time Big Data, Data Preparation, Data Integration, Cloud Integration, Data Quality, Application Integration, Master Data Management and metadata Manager. The company also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. Talend SA is based in Suresnes, France. “

TLND opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average of $41.48. Talend S.A. has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $63.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Talend’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $148,978.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 18,107 shares of company stock valued at $867,480 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLND. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Talend by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Talend by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after buying an additional 55,983 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Talend by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Talend during the 3rd quarter valued at about $956,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Talend during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

