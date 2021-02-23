Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/18/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/17/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $125.00 to $129.00.

2/16/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $119.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

2/3/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

RY stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.89. 1,412,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,392. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $126.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.811 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 89,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,132,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,278,000 after purchasing an additional 339,900 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 32.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.