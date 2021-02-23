RED (RED) Price Reaches $0.0050

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. RED has a total market cap of $651,506.20 and approximately $32,205.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RED has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One RED coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.31 or 0.00352387 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003205 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

RED can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.