RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) by 499.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.85% of RedBall Acquisition worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $624,000.

RedBall Acquisition stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.81. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, media and data analytics sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

