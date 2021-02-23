ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches Market Cap of $114.69 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $114.69 million and $3.56 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,548.98 or 0.99452432 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00037534 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.99 or 0.00469076 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006783 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.07 or 0.00776532 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00275330 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00122772 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007230 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001937 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

