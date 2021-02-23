Redde Northgate plc (REDD.L) (LON:REDD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $260.97

Shares of Redde Northgate plc (REDD.L) (LON:REDD) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 260.97 ($3.41) and traded as low as GBX 250.50 ($3.27). Redde Northgate plc (REDD.L) shares last traded at GBX 255.50 ($3.34), with a volume of 956,413 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £649.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 260.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Redde Northgate plc (REDD.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

