RedFOX Labs Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 65.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $168.96 million and $2.47 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.50 or 0.00254097 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00106821 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00055068 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001224 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.