Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Trading Down 8.3%

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) traded down 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.11. 1,029,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,932,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Reed's alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $70.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,926,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 369,339 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 882,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Reed’s by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 862,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 447,632 shares during the period. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED)

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.