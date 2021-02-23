reflect.finance (RFI) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.22 Million

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $10.22 million and approximately $675,438.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One reflect.finance token can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.19 or 0.00461670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00067865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00078918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 163.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00054749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00075949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.63 or 0.00488110 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,472,377 tokens. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com

