Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.14% of Regal Beloit worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 4,104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on RBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

RBC stock opened at $137.50 on Tuesday. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $146.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

