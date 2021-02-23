Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $760.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $753.00 to $760.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.01% from the stock’s previous close.

REGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.82.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $460.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $502.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $386.83 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,829,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 407.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,338,000 after purchasing an additional 55,403 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,664,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

