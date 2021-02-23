Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Shares Gap Down to $78.20

Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.20 ($1.02), but opened at GBX 75 ($0.98). Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 77.80 ($1.02), with a volume of 221,877 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.49. The company has a market capitalization of £336.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 74.40.

Regional REIT Company Profile (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

