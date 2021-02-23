Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Trading Down 11.6%

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)’s share price fell 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.66 and last traded at $12.94. 3,257,814 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 1,548,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the fourth quarter worth $4,233,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,890,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,774,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Finally, White Square Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the fourth quarter worth $541,000.

About Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)

Reinvent Technology Partners focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

