Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s stock price traded down 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.20 and last traded at $40.46. 1,175,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 753,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.95.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,500,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,470,294 shares of company stock worth $140,852,304.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

