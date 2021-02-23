Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (RWC.AX) (ASX:RWC) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.06

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (RWC.AX) (ASX:RWC) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (RWC.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.49.
Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (RWC.AX) Company Profile
