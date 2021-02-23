Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (RWC.AX) (ASX:RWC) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.06

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (RWC.AX) (ASX:RWC) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (RWC.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.49.

Get Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (RWC.AX) alerts:

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (RWC.AX) Company Profile

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (RWC.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (RWC.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.