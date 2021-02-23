Remme Price Tops $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Remme has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Remme has a total market cap of $4.82 million and $167,275.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Remme token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00053077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.39 or 0.00738951 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00031773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00037273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00057711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,231.53 or 0.04666161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

REM is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official website is remme.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Remme Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

