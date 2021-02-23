Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.63% of Renasant worth $12,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 365.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 60.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the third quarter worth $209,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 4.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

RNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $201,850.00. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $372,831.20. Insiders sold 41,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,665 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.