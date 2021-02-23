Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Rating Lowered to Sell at DZ Bank

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was downgraded by DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RNLSY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Renault from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of RNLSY stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $8.87. 20,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,159. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.92 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. Renault has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

