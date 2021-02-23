Render Token (RNDR) Price Hits $0.26

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Render Token has a total market cap of $37.01 million and $101,511.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00053912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.59 or 0.00734784 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00031681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00038496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00058010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,265.30 or 0.04491563 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 505,195,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,276,933 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com

Render Token Token Trading

Render Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

