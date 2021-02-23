renDOGE (RENDOGE) Trading Down 17.2% This Week

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. renDOGE has a total market cap of $142,679.74 and approximately $78,116.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.29 or 0.00474457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00070587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00080720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 138.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00056578 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.16 or 0.00507738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00074588 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

renDOGE Coin Trading

renDOGE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

