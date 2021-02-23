Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 680.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.14% of Renewable Energy Group worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $97.42 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REGI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.