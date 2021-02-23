Renewi (LON:RWI) Shares Gap Down to $41.60

Shares of Renewi plc (LON:RWI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.60 ($0.54), but opened at GBX 39.65 ($0.52). Renewi shares last traded at GBX 40.36 ($0.53), with a volume of 568,669 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.05. The company has a market capitalization of £323.66 million and a P/E ratio of -7.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.23.

About Renewi (LON:RWI)

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

