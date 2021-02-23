Renren (NYSE:RENN) Shares Down 18.1%

Shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) fell 18.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.85. 593,818 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 207,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Renren as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

