Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $23.09. Approximately 1,095,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,331,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RPAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -67.91 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Repay news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

