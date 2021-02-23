REPO Trading Up 30.2% This Week (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, REPO has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One REPO token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular exchanges. REPO has a market cap of $6.30 million and $400,959.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

REPO Token Profile

REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 tokens. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Token Trading

REPO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

