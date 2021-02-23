Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus increased their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $90.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,070. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day moving average is $93.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after acquiring an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Republic Services by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,081,000 after purchasing an additional 494,819 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,328,000 after buying an additional 469,515 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,454,000 after buying an additional 317,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 758,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,047,000 after buying an additional 301,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.