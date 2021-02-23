Request Price Up 17.6% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, Request has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $93.32 million and approximately $10.62 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can now be bought for about $0.0933 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00054924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.98 or 0.00792543 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00031458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00038630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00058552 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,348.70 or 0.04665544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

