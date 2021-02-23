Research Analysts Offer Predictions for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NSA opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.93. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,358,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,234,000 after buying an additional 544,625 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,628,000 after purchasing an additional 78,527 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,443,000 after purchasing an additional 162,308 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,946,000 after purchasing an additional 147,438 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,437,000 after purchasing an additional 69,170 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.