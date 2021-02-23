Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ENI (ENI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ENI (ETR: ENI) in the last few weeks:

2/23/2021 – ENI was given a new €11.50 ($13.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – ENI was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – ENI was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – ENI was given a new €9.50 ($11.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – ENI was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – ENI was given a new €8.60 ($10.12) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – ENI was given a new €12.50 ($14.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – ENI was given a new €10.50 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – ENI was given a new €10.30 ($12.12) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – ENI was given a new €10.50 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – ENI was given a new €8.60 ($10.12) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – ENI was given a new €10.50 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – ENI was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – ENI was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – ENI was given a new €10.50 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – ENI was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €9.35 ($11.00) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12 month high of €12.31 ($14.48). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.92. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

