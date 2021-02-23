Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/22/2021 – Spirit Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Spirit Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $29.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Spirit Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $22.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Spirit Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $22.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Spirit Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $16.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Spirit Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/10/2021 – Spirit Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Spirit Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $26.50 to $35.00.

1/14/2021 – Spirit Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Spirit Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,566,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,746. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,668,000 after buying an additional 1,099,852 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $112,504,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,753,000 after buying an additional 202,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,159,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $19,122,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

