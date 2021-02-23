Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/22/2021 – Spirit Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/12/2021 – Spirit Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $29.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2021 – Spirit Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $22.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2021 – Spirit Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $22.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2021 – Spirit Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $16.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2021 – Spirit Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 2/10/2021 – Spirit Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/8/2021 – Spirit Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $26.50 to $35.00.
- 1/14/2021 – Spirit Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2021 – Spirit Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,566,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,746. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,668,000 after buying an additional 1,099,852 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $112,504,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,753,000 after buying an additional 202,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,159,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $19,122,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.
Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.
