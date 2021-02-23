Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 23rd (AAT, CHH, DISCK, DSX, DZSI, EVER, EXC, FIVN, FTCH, GLOP)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2021


Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 23rd:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Clarkson Capital. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.00.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $23.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $3.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.25.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $760.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $753.00.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $97.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $66.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $245.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $230.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

