Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 23rd (AAT, CHH, DISCK, DSX, DZSI, EVER, EXC, FIVN, FTCH, GLOP)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 23rd:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Clarkson Capital. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.00.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $23.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $3.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.25.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $760.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $753.00.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $97.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $66.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $245.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $230.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

