Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD) recently:

2/19/2021 – Cornerstone OnDemand was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

2/17/2021 – Cornerstone OnDemand had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $36.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Cornerstone OnDemand had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $63.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Cornerstone OnDemand had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Cornerstone OnDemand had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Cornerstone OnDemand had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $61.00 to $83.00.

1/11/2021 – Cornerstone OnDemand had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Cornerstone OnDemand was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $55.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand Inc alerts:

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,342.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth about $193,350,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,129,000 after buying an additional 612,537 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter worth about $15,505,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 74.8% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 857,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,167,000 after buying an additional 366,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth about $13,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.