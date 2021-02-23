Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BDRFY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: BDRFY):

2/22/2021 – Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/19/2021 – Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/18/2021 – Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/18/2021 – Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/18/2021 – Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/17/2021 – Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/19/2021 – Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

