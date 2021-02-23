Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,732 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Resideo Technologies worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $28.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.92 and a beta of 2.62.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

