ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.18% of ResMed worth $54,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $200.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

In related news, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $800,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,427.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,847 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.