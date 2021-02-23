Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.95-1.02 for the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.21. 3,182,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,824. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

ROIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.61.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

