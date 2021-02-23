ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Trading 9% Higher

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.55. 32,001,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 420% from the average session volume of 6,149,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73.

Get ReTo Eco-Solutions alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) by 141.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,470 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.85% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.