Reviewing Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) & MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) and MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Paltalk has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSCI has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Paltalk and MSCI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paltalk $15.28 million 0.84 -$8.38 million N/A N/A MSCI $1.56 billion 21.73 $563.65 million $6.44 63.64

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than Paltalk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Paltalk and MSCI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paltalk 0 0 0 0 N/A MSCI 0 3 4 0 2.57

MSCI has a consensus price target of $463.60, indicating a potential upside of 13.11%. Given MSCI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MSCI is more favorable than Paltalk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of Paltalk shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of MSCI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Paltalk and MSCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paltalk -58.84% -83.77% -57.48% MSCI 34.28% -226.94% 15.60%

Summary

MSCI beats Paltalk on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paltalk Company Profile

Paltalk, Inc. operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure business communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. It also provides technology development and related services; and professional services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc. engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate. The Index segment involves in the index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, applications and services. The ESG segment offers products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG factors can impact the long-term risk of investments. The Real Estate segment includes research, reporting, market data and benchmarking offerings that provide real estate performance analysis for funds, investors and managers.. The company was founded by Andrew Thomas Rudd in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

