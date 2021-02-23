Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) (LON:RBG) Shares Gap Down to $27.00

Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) (LON:RBG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35), but opened at GBX 25.75 ($0.34). Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) shares last traded at GBX 25.76 ($0.34), with a volume of 1,001,631 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £32.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.05.

Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) Company Profile (LON:RBG)

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the RevoluciÃ³n de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.