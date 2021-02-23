Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,236 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.66% of Revolve Group worth $36,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 346.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 123,104 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 255.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 83,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 60,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group stock opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 133,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $3,053,841.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,654,008.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $214,124.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 993,538 shares of company stock worth $26,193,012 in the last three months. 58.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

