ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Shares Down 11.8%

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) shares were down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 5,818,381 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 4,403,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.63.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 103.56% and a negative net margin of 312.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.