Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Trading 0.4% Higher

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $9.86. 2,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 10,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $109.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.29% of Rhinebeck Bancorp worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBKB)

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

