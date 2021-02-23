Ribbit LEAP (NYSE:LEAP) Trading Down 0.9%

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.67. Approximately 82,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 288,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMJ Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,368,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ribbit LEAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the fourth quarter worth $118,000.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

