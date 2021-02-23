RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.
RiceBran Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,033. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.39.
About RiceBran Technologies
