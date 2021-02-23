RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

RiceBran Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,033. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.39.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.