Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 97,678 Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

