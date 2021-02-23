Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 37,803 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,803 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Wealthsimple US Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,090,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 141,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,508,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,570,000 after acquiring an additional 148,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $20.63.

