Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.91

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.91 and traded as high as $6.92. Richardson Electronics shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 182,358 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.93 million, a PE ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 59,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

