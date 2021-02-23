Rigel Finance Achieves Market Cap of $771,359.24 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for $183.70 or 0.00382468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 42.7% lower against the dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $771,359.24 and approximately $384,972.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.98 or 0.00460093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00069048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00077891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 84.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00055054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.65 or 0.00486472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00072498 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

Rigel Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

